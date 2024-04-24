No force can stop caste census, those calling themselves 'desh bhakt' are scared of it: Rahul slams BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday that those who call themselves "desh bhakt" are scared of the 'X-ray' of caste census but no force can stop it and his life mission is to secure justice for 90 percent of the population, as he hit back at the BJP amid the row on the issue of wealth redistribution.

Addressing the 'Samajik Nyay Sammelan' here, Gandhi said he was targeted by the BJP and the prime minister for just talking about finding out how much injustice had been done to 90 percent of the population.

"I am not interested in caste but in 'nyay' (justice). I am saying that gross injustice is being done to 90 per cent of the population. I have not even said till date that we will take any action on that.

"I just said let us find out how much injustice is being done. There should be no objection to that. If you get injured and I say that get an X-ray done, no one should object to that," the Congress leader said.

The former Congress asserted that it is his life mission to ensure justice for the 90 per cent of the population against whom injustice has been done.

"As soon as our government is formed, the first thing that would be done is a caste census," Gandhi said.

From the Rs 16 lakh crore transferred by Modi to select business people, the Congress is going to return a small amount to 90 per cent of the population, he said.

"We have calculated...what we felt is justice and that help should be given, we put it down in the manifesto," he said of the party's guarantees mentioned in the manifesto.

"Understand this is not a political issue for me. This is my life mission," he said, adding, "I guarantee...no force can stop caste census. The more it is stopped, the more it will return with bigger force."

There is a difference between life mission and politics as one can compromise in politics but not in life mission, he said.

He also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has panicked after seeing the Congress' "revolutionary manifesto" which talks about the 'X-ray' and the income inequality created by Modi.