PM should avoid instigating emotions by discussing temples, mosques and Mangalsutra : Sachin Pilot

JAIPUR: Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that one should talk about farmers, youth, development, and industry to make a better India and should avoid instigating emotions by discussing temples, mosques and Mangalsutra.

Launching an attack on Prime Minsiter Modi, He said, "If you have done so much good work in 10 years then you should have confidence that you will come out victorious."

"The narrative that has been created in the last two-three days is very surprising and I feel that people holding responsible positions should not use this kind of terminology. This kind of language," the Congress general secretary said, apparently referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "redistribution of wealth" remarks.