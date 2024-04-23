My mother's 'mangalsutra' was sacrificed for this country: Priyanka Gandhi's blistering attack on PM

In a sharp attack on Modi, Priyanka said, "When there was war, Indira Gandhi (her grandmother and former prime minister) donated her gold."

She further said, "My mother's 'mangalsutra' was sacrificed for this country," referring to the assassination of her father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi by terrorists.

"Had Narendra Modi understood the importance of 'mangalsutra', he would not have spoken such unethical things," she added.

Priyanka said women's spirit of service is the foundation of all traditions of India.

"The women do not sleep until everyone is asleep in the family and when there is trouble in the family, women mortgage their ornaments," she said.

"Women will prefer sleeping hungry rather than letting others sleep on an empty stomach."

These people (BJP) do not know her struggle. When the farmer is in debt, his wife mortgages her mangalsutra. When there is a daughter's marriage or health problems in the family, the woman mortgages her jewels," she underlined.