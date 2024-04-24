Poll hustle bustle missing in Jammu as LS poll campaigning for 2nd phase nears end

SRI NAGAR: The poll-related hustle and bustle is missing in Jammu, where the election campaigning for second phase of polling for Jammu Lok Sabha seat is nearing to an end and contesting candidates are switching to door to door campaigning.

The Jammu LS seat in J&K spread over four districts – Jammu, Samba, Reasi and a lone Assembly constituency from Rajouri – will go to polls in the second phase of polling on April 26.

There has been low-key profile campaigning by the candidates of BJP, Congress and independents.

About 22 candidates including BJP’s two-time sitting MP Jugal Kishore and J&K Congress Working president Raman Bhalla are in the fray.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Anurag Thakur have campaigned for BJP candidate while senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot and Raj Babbar campaigned for Bhalla. Barring the campaigning by two leaders for each candidate, both the BJP and Congress candidates have been left to fend off for themselves as the star campaigners stayed away from poll campaigning in Jammu.