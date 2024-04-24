Poll hustle bustle missing in Jammu as LS poll campaigning for 2nd phase nears end

SRI NAGAR: The poll-related hustle and bustle is missing in Jammu, where the election campaigning for second phase of polling for Jammu Lok Sabha seat is nearing to an end and contesting candidates are switching to door to door campaigning.
The Jammu LS seat in J&K spread over four districts – Jammu, Samba, Reasi and a lone Assembly constituency from Rajouri – will go to polls in the second phase of polling on April 26.
There has been low-key profile campaigning by the candidates of BJP, Congress and independents.
About 22 candidates including BJP’s two-time sitting MP Jugal Kishore and J&K Congress Working president Raman Bhalla are in the fray.
Home Minister Amit Shah and Anurag Thakur have campaigned for BJP candidate while senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot and Raj Babbar campaigned for Bhalla. Barring the campaigning by two leaders for each candidate, both the BJP and Congress candidates have been left to fend off for themselves as the star campaigners stayed away from poll campaigning in Jammu.
The contestants instead of holding bigger election rallies are focusing on small corner meetings and door-to-door campaigns to garner support.
In the absence of big election rallies, big hoardings and posters of contesting candidates and parties are missing in Jammu. There is no poll-related hustle and bustle and major poll activity in the city. Only the occasional vehicles fitted with small public address systems pass by to announce the poll agenda of the candidate.
On the final day of campaigning today, the BJP and Congress candidates will be holding roadshows to garner public support.
“There is near total silence. There is very little poll-related noise this time. It seems as if polls are not taking place. In the past there always used to be poll hustle and bustle many days before the polls. But this time around there is a lackluster poll campaign,” said a Jammu resident, Chaman Lal, a driver by profession.
A shopkeeper Jai Prakash agrees with Lal saying this is the first time in past few decades that Jammu is not witnessing usual poll-related hustle and bustle of the Lok Sabha polls this time.
He said this is also because people are not showing much interest in the polls because of their economic activities.
“The business is down and people are more concerned about their livelihood rather than attending the poll events of the contesting candidates,” said Prakash.
With the poll campaign nearing its end, the contestants are now focusing on social media and door-to-door campaigns to put forth their point of view to gain voters' confidence ahead of polls.
BJP candidate Jugal Kishore said the poll campaign this year has been lackluster because of measures taken by the Election Commission.
“The contesting candidates are not being allowed to move in huge convoys as they will have to face the wrath of the Election Commission. Besides, the polls and banners being erected by the parties are being removed by the EC officials,” said a political leader.
He said this has forced parties and contestants to go for low-key poll campaigning
A total of 17,80,738 voters including 9,21,053 male voters and 8,59,657 female voters are eligible to vote. About 2,416 polling stations have been set up across the LS constituency.