Ayodhya is not a poll factor in Jammu, the ‘city of temples’

“We have focused on development. A lot of public-oriented development has taken place in Jammu and Poonch and people are happy. Their problems are being solved. People know that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can take the country forward and make India Viksit Bharat (developed country),” said BJP MP and candidate for Jammu seat Jugal Kishore.

On construction of Ram Mandir, he said sentiments of people were associated with the Ayodhya temple and people also remember the construction of it, as well as the scrapping of triple talaq and repeal of Article 370.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Ram temple in Ayodhya in January this year. In 2019, the Supreme Court gave land to Hindus after a protracted legal battle followed by Babri Masjid’s demolition.

The Congress, on the other hand, is focusing its campaign on the fallout of Article 370 abrogation including the “snatching” of statehood, rise in unemployment and crime.

“Our campaign focuses on the restoration of statehood, corruption during these years, unemployment and crime,” said Congress spokesman Ravindra Sharma.

A college teacher, Pankaj Kumar, said religion and politics should not be linked. “The construction of Ram temple is very dear to us. It is our religious issue but the polls are not contested on religious lines but contested for roads, electricity, drinking water, development, and job generation,” he said.