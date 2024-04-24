TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee slams Congress, says it's working as BJP's B team

KOLKATA: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee hit out at the Congress on Wednesday, saying it's working as the BJP's B team.

Banerjee said at a rally in Murshidabad, “While Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are sitting next to Didi (Mamata Banerjee) in Maharashtra and Delhi and planning to oust the BJP, on the other hand its branch manager in Bengal Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury along with the Left Front’s Md Selim is using foul language to abuse Didi."

"The Congress and TMC are both fighting the BJP but the difference is the Congress is getting defeated and the TMC is defeating the BJP everywhere,” he said.

Murshidabad is known to be the bastion of Chowdhury but in the 2021 Assembly polls, out of the 20 seats here, the TMC got 18 and Congress zero.