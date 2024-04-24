Nation

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee slams Congress, says it's working as BJP's B team

He was speaking in Murshidabad, known to be the bastion of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee (File photo | PTI)
KOLKATA: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee hit out at the Congress on Wednesday, saying it's working as the BJP's B team.

Banerjee said at a rally in Murshidabad, “While Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are sitting next to Didi (Mamata Banerjee) in Maharashtra and Delhi and planning to oust the BJP, on the other hand its branch manager in Bengal Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury along with the Left Front’s Md Selim is using foul language to abuse Didi."

"The Congress and TMC are both fighting the BJP but the difference is the Congress is getting defeated and the TMC is defeating the BJP everywhere,” he said.

Murshidabad is known to be the bastion of Chowdhury but in the 2021 Assembly polls, out of the 20 seats here, the TMC got 18 and Congress zero.

‘Jobs were sold for lakhs of rupees’: Shah slams Didi govt

This is not the first time Abhishek has hit out at the Congress. Even on the day he was questioned by the ED, he attacked the Congress and said the TMC is not like it.

In his campaign on Wednesday, Abhishek also welcomed Moinul Haque, a five-time Congress MLA, to the TMC.

Clearly, although the TMC says it cannot think of an opposition without the Congress, it is also not going to give the latter any space in Bengal.

