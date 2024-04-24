Under pressure from party, SP chief may enter Kannauj fray

LUCKNOW: A day after being announced as SP candidate from Kannauj, uncertainty loomed large over the candidature of Tej Pratap Yadav, the nephew of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Tuesday.

As per SP sources, under the pressure of the district unit, Akhilesh agreed to contest the polls from Kannauj himself. He is likely to file his nomination on Thursday. Sources claimed that party workers were mounting pressure on him to contest from his bastion. In fact, a SP delegation from Kannauj called on Akhilesh on Tuesday urging him to contest. So he agreed, but an official word in this regard has yet to come from the party.