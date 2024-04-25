Congress, allies looking to loot people during their lifetime and even after it: PM Modi

LUCKNOW: Accusing the Congress and INDIA bloc of systematic and organised plunder, PM Narendra Modi on Thursday reiterated that they tend to loot people during their lifetime and even after it ('Zindagi ke Saath bhi, Zindagi ke Baad bhi')."

Addressing an election rally in Kothi Meena market of Agra, the PM took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying: "The Shahzada’s X-ray machine now seeks to scrutinize the wardrobes of mothers and sisters." He was referring to the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's rhetoric over using an "X-ray machine" to scrutinize the belongings of ordinary citizens, including their cupboards and lockers. Agra, the city of the Taj, is set to vote along with nine other seats of western UP in phase-III on May 7.

He accused the INDIA bloc of planning to loot people's 'virasat' (ancestral property). “The Congress is looking at taking away 55% of that property leaving only 45% with you. Will you allow this to happen?” he asked the gathering while asserting that the opposition “will have to face Modi” before “usurping” the people’s possessions.

The PM also unleashed a broadside on the Congress accusing it of hatching a conspiracy to bring in religion-based reservation while denying SC/ST and OBC communities their due. He claimed that the OBC community was in the cross-hairs of the Congress and Samajwadi Party, which were looking to "steal" their reservation rights and hand it over to a “vote bank.”

“The country’s Constitution and judiciary stopped the Congress from doing this every now and then. Now the Congress has started playing the back door game. They are trying cheat SC/STs and OBCs by deciding to bring religion-based reservation,” Modi claimed while playing up the reservation issue at the rally in Agra, popularly known as the Dalit capital of UP.