Nation

'Do shehzade' have come together for politics of appeasement: PM Modi slams Rahul, Akhilesh

PM Modi, while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh, said that people cannot expect development from the flop duo of 'Do ladkon ki jodi' (a pair of boys).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha election in Uttar pradesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha election in Uttar pradesh.Photo | PTI
PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at the alliance of Samajwadi Party and Congress in Uttar Pradesh and alleged that "do shehzade" (two princes) have come together for the politics of appeasement.

Without taking any names but in an apparent attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Modi said, "Can you expect development from the flop pair of 'Do ladkon ki jodi' (a pair of boys)?" Modi addressed a rally here in support of the BJP candidates from Shahjahanpur and nearby Lok Sabha constituencies.

"Politics of appeasement is the biggest reason for the "do shehzade" to come together," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha election in Uttar pradesh.
No force can stop caste census, those calling themselves 'desh bhakt' are scared of it: Rahul slams BJP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha election in Uttar pradesh.
Rajiv Gandhi scrapped inheritance law to save mother's wealth, claims PM Modi in MP poll rally
Rahul Gandhi
Akhilesh Yadav
Appeasement politics

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com