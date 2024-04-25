Gujarat boat tragedy: HC orders inquiry against former Vadodara civic chief over contract process

The HC also said the role and responsibility of other officials, if any, shall also be duly taken into account during the inquiry.

The procedure prescribed for award of a public contract was given a complete go-by while granting the contract to Kotia Projects, the court observed.

"From the turn of events brought on record from the affidavit of the municipal commissioner, as reflected from the original record in the matter of grant of contract, it is evident the then municipal commissioner of the corporation is responsible to grant contract illegally in favour of Kotia Projects," the HC said in its order.

"However, this opinion expressed by us be treated as a prima facie opinion to conduct an inquiry against the then municipal commissioner of the corporation as also other officials whosoever they may be," it added.

As per the incumbency chart of civic chiefs on the VMC website, HS Patel was the municipal commissioner during February 25, 2015 and June 23, 2016.

He was succeeded by Dr Vinod Rao, who held the post from June 24, 2016 to July 17, 2018.