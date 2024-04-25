INTERVIEW | ‘Caste census not a key election issue’

As a political row erupts over Prime Minister Modi’s allegations against Congress’ promises in its manifesto, Lok Sabha Speaker and BJP candidate from Kota parliamentary seat Om Birla said the Opposition party was spreading falsehood to garner votes. Speaking to Preetha Nair during the campaign, Birla said ‘caste census’ was not a key issue in the Lok Sabha elections and that the Congress was making unnecessary noise about it.

Excerpts:

You are seeking a third term from Kota. How confident are you?

I have fought five elections so far. I will always work hard to keep the voters’ trust alive. This election is to choose Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third time as the people have trust in his leadership.

Congress has objected to PM Modi’s election speech in Rajasthan where he accused the Congress of giving reservations to Muslims out of the SC and ST quota in Andhra Pradesh. Your comment.

Congress is spreading falsehood. It has been alleging that the BJP will change the Constitution and end reservations if we come to power for a third term. On several occasions, PM Modi asserted in the Rajya Sabha that reservations for Dalits, backward classes, and tribals cannot be ended and the Constitution can’t be altered. In 2011, Congress said that Muslims would have the first claim to the nation’s wealth. PM Modi spoke about it in the rally and this information should reach the people. The Congress is trying to create divisions among SC/ST communities by spreading misinformation to get their votes. The fact is that the government has equally distributed schemes among SC, ST OBCs, the poor, and underprivileged communities.