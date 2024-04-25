INTERVIEW | ‘Caste census not a key election issue’

As a political row erupts over Prime Minister Modi’s allegations against Congress’ promises in its manifesto, Lok Sabha Speaker and BJP candidate from Kota parliamentary seat Om Birla said the Opposition party was spreading falsehood to garner votes. Speaking to Preetha Nair during the campaign, Birla said ‘caste census’ was not a key issue in the Lok Sabha elections and that the Congress was making unnecessary noise about it.
Excerpts:
You are seeking a third term from Kota. How confident are you?
I have fought five elections so far. I will always work hard to keep the voters’ trust alive. This election is to choose Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third time as the people have trust in his leadership.
Congress has objected to PM Modi’s election speech in Rajasthan where he accused the Congress of giving reservations to Muslims out of the SC and ST quota in Andhra Pradesh. Your comment.
Congress is spreading falsehood. It has been alleging that the BJP will change the Constitution and end reservations if we come to power for a third term. On several occasions, PM Modi asserted in the Rajya Sabha that reservations for Dalits, backward classes, and tribals cannot be ended and the Constitution can’t be altered. In 2011, Congress said that Muslims would have the first claim to the nation’s wealth. PM Modi spoke about it in the rally and this information should reach the people. The Congress is trying to create divisions among SC/ST communities by spreading misinformation to get their votes. The fact is that the government has equally distributed schemes among SC, ST OBCs, the poor, and underprivileged communities.
The main plank of the Opposition is about a nationwide caste census. Will the BJP government conduct a caste census if it gets a third term?
Congress is raising issues that have no relevance in this election. They are clueless about who is the leader of the alliance, their PM face, etc. They are equally clueless about the issues they raise.
Are you saying that the caste census is not an issue in this election?
On the caste census issue, the party has already had discussions and it has made its position clear. The caste census is not a key issue in the election.
The Opposition has approached the Election Commission alleging that PM Modi’s speeches have a polarising impact. His remarks on minority communities were condemned by all…
Polarisation is not ours but the Congress’ main agenda. Their strategy is to divide and win. Our party takes everyone along.
The Opposition says the BJP is rattled after the first phase of polls. In Rajasthan too, there was a very low turnout…
We are confident of winning the election. The Opposition made similar claims in 2014 and 2019. The turnout was low because their supporters did not turn up to vote for them. The reason is that they don’t have a PM candidate. Voters are aware that the Opposition won’t be able to form a government at the Centre.
A lot of defections have taken pace. As Lok Sabha Speaker, what is your view?
Politicians quitting their parties and fighting elections for other parties happens all the time. But I think party hopping is not ethical. I feel that if a politician is unhappy with a certain party, then he/she should switch to other parties with some ideological similarities.
If the Modi government returns, will you continue as the Speaker?
I am a BJP worker and am fighting the polls as a party worker.
Unemployment and inflation are being flagged as main issues by many surveys. Your views.
PM Modi has launched several programmes in the last 10 years to address unemployment and to create jobs.
Kota is a reputed coaching hub but has turned an epicentre of student suicides...
Lakhs of students come here to study and they are like our family. I wish to tell them to keep calm, face challenges, and fight. Don’t get stressed. Success will come today or tomorrow.
The Opposition says there has been no progress on the proposed Kota airport...
The formalities of Kota airport have been completed. The process was stuck because of the previous Congress government’s attitude. As soon as the BJP government came to power, we cleared the dues. Now the DPR for the airport will be made, and the work will start.