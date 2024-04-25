SC announces integration of IT services with WhatsApp to enable easy access into court cases

NEW DELHI: In yet another revolutionary step taken by the Supreme Court, it has announced the integration of its IT Services with WhatsApp. This is to ensure that the advocates of bar and Advocates on Record (AORs) receive automated messages about the filing of cases and cause lists as and when published.

"This small initiative will have a big impact," said Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud.

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President, Adish Aggarwala, termed the move as a great step in bridging the gap of technology. He pointed out that it would help not only the AORs and bar members, but everyone to have access to the cause lists, cases and other information.