SC announces integration of IT services with WhatsApp to enable easy access into court cases

NEW DELHI: In yet another revolutionary step taken by the Supreme Court, it has announced the integration of its IT Services with WhatsApp. This is to ensure that the advocates of bar and Advocates on Record (AORs) receive automated messages about the filing of cases and cause lists as and when published.
"This small initiative will have a big impact," said Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud.
Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President, Adish Aggarwala, termed the move as a great step in bridging the gap of technology. He pointed out that it would help not only the AORs and bar members, but everyone to have access to the cause lists, cases and other information.
Stressing the importance of ICT, the CJI said that with this move more and more lawyers will have access to the courts.
"In the 75th year, the Supreme Court has launched an initiative to strengthen access to justice. Even people from remote areas can access simple cases involving citizen issues as well. We are also migrating all our services into Meghraj cloud 2.0 which is the cloud infra created by NIC. Now all courts can go online. All the data is preserved on servers in India," the CJI said.
Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, termed the move by SC, as "another revolutionary" initiative by the Supreme Court. He pointed out that the SC has seen a steady stream of promising reforms in the last year.