'BJP will implement UCC across India': Amit Shah in MP poll rally, calls it Modi's guarantee

GUNA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that while the Congress party's poll manifesto promises to retain religious personal law, it is the BJP's promise and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country.

For the Congress, Muslims have the first right over the country's resources, but for the BJP, the poor, Dalits, Other Backward Classes and tribals have the first right, he said while addressing an election rally in support of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is BJP's candidate from the Guna Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh.

"Read the Congress manifesto carefully.They have said that they will reintroduce personal law...They want to bring Muslim personal law. They want to bring back triple talaq...Can this country be run by Sharia (Islamic law)?" Shah asked.

Attacking Rahul Gandhi, he said, "Rahul Baba, do whatever you feel like doing for appeasement. As long as BJP is there, no personal law will be introduced. This country will be run by UCC and the Constitution. This is our Constitution's spirit. We have implemented UCC in Uttarakhand."

"It is our promise and Modiji's guarantee that UCC will be enforced in the entire country," he added.

PM Modi scrapped Article 370 on August 5, 2019 at once, Shah said.

"Rahul Baba used to scare me, saying rivers of blood will flow through Kashmir if Article 370 is abrogated. Rahul Baba, this is not a Congress government, this is Narendra Modi's government. Leave aside blood, even a pebble could not be thrown there in the last five years," he said.