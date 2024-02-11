Why Uttarakhand UCC is creating anxiety

Before the 22nd Law Commission of India submits its recommendations on the question of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), it ought to take a real hard look at how the Uttarakhand avatar of the law is playing out. The Uttarakhand code that was passed in the legislative assembly on February 7, ironically the first day of Valentine's week, stirred up a hornet's nest by entering into the individual privacy domain of live-in relationships.

It became the first state in the country to comprehensively regulate such arrangements. The bill describes a live-in relationship as one between a man and a woman who cohabit in a shared household in the nature of marriage. Civil rights activists claim its formulations are troubling at multiple levels like the mandatory registration of partners; penalty or imprisonment on failing to do so; and intimation to parents if a partner is under 21.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud in a LGBTQ+ rights case last year had advised states not to interfere with the freedom of consenting adults to form legitimate “intimate associations”. And a different bench of the Supreme Court in a case in 2018 had held that the choice of a partner lies within the exclusive domain of each individual's core zone of privacy, which is inviolable. Yet, the Uttarakhand code stipulates that anyone in a live-in relationship for more than a month without registration will face punishment with imprisonment up to three months or a fine of up to Rs 10,000 or both. And live-in couples who fail to get their relationship registered within a month of being served a notice by the registrar to do so will be punished on conviction by a judicial magistrate with a prison term up to six months or a fine of up to Rs 25,000 or both.The Uttarakhand code is at present awaiting presidential assent.