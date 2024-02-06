Legal experts term Uttarakhand UCC on live-in relationship as invasion of privacy

NEW DELHI: Legal experts termed the introduction by the Uttarakhand Assembly's Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill with respect to the Live-in aspect, as "invasion of privacy" and this moral policing might led to harassment of two consenting adults staying together.

Delhi-based lawyer and columnist, Gyanant Sungh, talking to TNIE, said that "This is moral policing. This is against right to privacy, liberty and life guaranteed under the fundametal right to citizens under article 21 of the indian constitution. Such provision may lead to harassment of men and women living together."

Singh also said that the police might unnecessarily harass the men and women living in a live-in relationship. Two adult people living together in a consensual relationship is no crime. So to force them to report such issue may be against their will to keep their relationship a personal affair.