Uttarakhand Assembly passes controversial Uniform Civil Code Bill

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Assembly on Wednesday passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill, which may serve as template for other BJP-run states to enact similar legislation.

The Bill, which was passed by voice vote, was introduced in the BJP-majority assembly a day earlier and the opposition had suggested that it should be sent to a select committee of the House first.

Once the Bill gets the governor's consent, Uttarakhand will become the first state after independence to get a common law on marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance for all citizens, irrespective of their religion.

Speaking on the Bill before its passage, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said it is not ordinary legislation. The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will create equal laws for men and women across all faiths and will help create a non-partisan and non-discriminatory society, he said.