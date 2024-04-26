Kejriwal as CM even after arrest puts political interest over national interest: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday pulled up the city government over the issue of non-supply of books to the children studying in MCD schools, saying the continuation of Arvind Kejriwal as the chief minister even after his arrest puts political interest over national interest.

The court said the Delhi government was "interested in appropriation of power".

The court's observations came after the Delhi government counsel said the matter requires certain approvals from Kejriwal, who is in custody in the alleged money laundering case in connection with the 2021 excise policy.

The court stated that till now it has "politely" emphasised that national interest is "supreme," but the present case has highlighted what was "wrong" and it would pass an order in the matter on Monday.

"I am sorry to say you have placed your interest above the interest of the students, the children that are studying. That is very clear, and we are going to give that finding that you have placed your political interest at a higher pedestal."

"It is very unfortunate that you have done this. It is wrong and that is what has got highlighted in this matter," said the bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet P S Arora.

The court told the Delhi government lawyer that his client is "just interested in appropriation of power".

"I don't know how much power you want. The problem is because you are trying to appropriate power, which is why you are not getting power," it said.

It is the personal call of the chief minister if he wants the administration to be "paralysed", the court remarked.