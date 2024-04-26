Arvind Kejriwal pleads to SC for early listing of appeal challenging his arrest and remand

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is the probe agency in the Delhi liquor scam case, submitted a reply to the apex court late on Wednesday saying that Kejriwal had desperately tried to save himself by allegedly evading the issuance of nine summons.

The ED has filed its reply to the SC after complying with the apex court's earlier orders which asked it to file its response on Kejriwal's appeal.

The ED, in its reply filed before the apex court, said that when Kejriwal could not secure a restraining order against his arrest from the Delhi High court, the ED arrested him on March 21 for his alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor scam. "He is the prime accused in the case," the ED said.

The ED said that his argument that his arrest was to prevent him from participating in his party's election process was totally incorrect. His plea that he was stopped from participating in a constitutional democracy process (election) which is independent, unbiased and fair was also wrong, it said.

The ED also said that if there is enough evidence against an accused person, whose political clout is huge, and the agency arrests him or her, one could not say that the arrest was illegal. One also could not say that his or her participation in an electoral process would be adversely affected if arrests would be made against them. If these arguments could be taken into consideration, then no political leader would be arrested despite their involvement in cases.