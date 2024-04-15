Amid row over Kejriwal running govt from jail, Tihar clarifies that inmates can't sign political documents

NEW DELHI: Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Baniwal on Monday clarified that incarcerated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal can only sign two types of documents while in judicial custody and they can't be political in nature.

"Yes, he [Arvind Kejriwal] or any inmate in judicial custody can only sign two types of documents which can't be political in nature," Baniwal told TNIE over the phone. The two types of documents can only be either a legal paper or some property related document, the top prison official added.

The senior official's remarks came after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders again reiterated that Kejriwal will continue to run the government from jail and from next week onwards, he will call two ministers every week and review the progress of work in their departments.