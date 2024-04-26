Lok Sabha polls: Tripura records highest turnout in Northeast in Phase 2

GUWAHATI: Tripura recorded the highest voter turnout among the three states from the Northeast which went to the polls on Friday.

Polling for the Lok Sabha elections was held in Tripura East along with Assam’s Silchar, Karimganj, Nagaon, Diphu, Darrang-Udalguri and Manipur’s Outer Manipur seats.

Till 5 pm, Tripura recorded a voter turnout of 79.55%, followed by Manipur (76.06%) and Assam (70.66%).

Barring Nagaon which is held by the Congress, the six other seats are with the NDA – five (Tripura East, Silchar, Karimganj, Diphu and Darrang-Udalguri) with the BJP and one (Outer Manipur) with the Naga People’s Front which is an ally of the BJP. The Outer Manipur seat went to the polls in two phases.

The polls were by and large peaceful. However, there were at least four incidents in Manipur’s Naga-majority Ukhrul district where people damaged electronic voting machines after armed miscreants had allegedly resorted to booth capturing to favour a particular candidate.