LS polls 2024 | Phase 2 live updates | Kerala sees brisk polling

The second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on April 26 will see voters in 88 Lok Sabha constituencies across13 states and Union Territories participate.

This phase includes all 20 seats in Kerala, 14 in Karnataka, 13 in Rajasthan, 8 each in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, 6 in Madhya Pradesh, 5 each in Bihar and Assam, 3 each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and 1 each in Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, and Manipur.

After Friday's phase, polling will be over in Kerala, Rajasthan and Tripura.

The first phase of the Lok Sabha polls had covered 102 seats spread across 21 states, with the Election Commission recording a voter turnout of around 62%.