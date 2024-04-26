LS polls 2024 | Phase 2 live updates | Kerala sees brisk polling

The second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on April 26 will see voters in 88 Lok Sabha constituencies across13 states and Union Territories participate.
This phase includes all 20 seats in Kerala, 14 in Karnataka, 13 in Rajasthan, 8 each in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, 6 in Madhya Pradesh, 5 each in Bihar and Assam, 3 each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and 1 each in Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, and Manipur.
After Friday's phase, polling will be over in Kerala, Rajasthan and Tripura.
The first phase of the Lok Sabha polls had covered 102 seats spread across 21 states, with the Election Commission recording a voter turnout of around 62%.
#ElectionsWithTNIE | Voters wait in long lines to cast their votes in Jammu and Kashmir's Suchetgarh.
Kerala witnesses brisk polling as the state recorded 8.52% of voter turnout till 9.04 am on Friday.
Constituency-wise:
1. Thiruvananthapuram-8.54%
2. Attingal-9.52%
3. Kollam-8.48%
4. Pathanamthitta-8.84%
5. Mavelikkara-8.88%
6. Alappuzha-9.02%
7. Kottayam-9.37%
8. Idukki-8.93%
9. Ernakulam-8.99%
10. Chalakudy-8.93%
11. Thrissur-8.43%
12. Palakkad-8.59%
13. Alathur-8.45%
14. Ponnani-7.24%
15. Malappuram-7.86%
16. Kozhikode -7.94%
17. Wayanad-8.78%
18. Vadakara-7.47%
19. Kannur-8.44%
20. Kasaragod-8.02%
Brisk polling during the initial hours of #LokSabhaElections2024 in #Kerala. Rural #Kerala wears a celebratory look; images from the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram
#ElectionsWithTNIE | Women power!
Kerala has 1.43 crore women voters, higher than 1.34 crore male voters. #LokSabhaElections2024 @xpresskerala
#LSPollsWithTNIE #Election2024
94 year old , retired Air Marshal PV Iyer cast his vote in Bengaluru.
94 year old , retired Air Marshal PV Iyer cast his vote in Bengaluru.@NewIndianXpress @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/WAMU8ZlPl6
The state recorded an overall voter turnout percentage of 5.62%.
Constitutency-wise:
1. Thiruvananthapuram -5.59%
2. Attingal -6.24%
3. Kollam -5.59%
4. pathanamthitta-5.98%
5. Mavelikkara -5.92%
6. Alappuzha -5.96%%
7. Kottayam -6.01%
8. Idukki -5.75%
9. Ernakulam-5.71%
10. Chalakudy -5.97%
11. Thrissur-5.64%
12. Palakkad -5.96%
13. Alathur -5.59%
14. Ponnani -4.77%
15. Malappuram -5.15%
16. Kozhikode -5.28%
17. Wayanad- 5.73%
18. Vadakara -4.88%
19. Kannur -5.74%
20. Kasaragod-5.24%
#ElectionsWithTNIE | Kerala CM #PinarayiVijayan casts his vote in Kannur.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, software industry icon N R Narayana Murthy, his wife and Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murty, former cricketer Rahul Dravid and actor Prakash Raj were among the early voters as polling began in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka on Friday.
Many booths reported brisk voting in the first hour of polling as people sought to "beat the heat".
Speaking to PTI Videos, Prakash Raj said he voted for the candidate that he has faith in and "for the issues mentioned in the manifesto of the parties."
"I have voted against the hate and people who are dividing the country. I have voted for a good representative from my constituency," he said.
#ElectionsWithTNIE | Finance Minister #NirmalaSitharaman casts her vote at BES college, Bengaluru. #LokSabhaElections2024
Polling for 13 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats and one Assembly constituency in Rajasthan began on Friday morning.
Voting began at 7 am in Barmer-Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Jalore, Chittorgarh, Banswara, Kota-Bundi, Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Udaipur, Rajsamand, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran, along with the Bagidora Assembly constituency where a bypoll is being held.
Around 2.8 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the second phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.
This is the final phase of polling in Rajasthan.
Amid tight security arrangements, voting began in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir's Jammu constituency on Friday, with more than 17.81 lakh voters eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 22 candidates.
The polling began at 7 am at all 2,416 polling stations across the constituency and it is going on smoothly, officials said.
Twenty-two candidates are in the fray.
Incumbent MP Jugal Kishore Sharma of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing a third straight term.
This is the first major poll after the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into Union territories on August 5, 2019.
A total of 247 candidates -- 226 men and 21 women -- are in the fray where more than 2.88 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in 30,602 polling stations.
The state has a total of 28 Lok Sabha constituencies.
The second phase of polling in the remaining 14 seats is on May 7.
The state recoded a voter turnout percentage of 3.78% till 8 am on Friday.
The Kottayam constituency in the state recorded the highest turnout percentage at 3.25% while the lowest turnout was recoded at the Kasaragod constituency at 1.32%.
Voting for five Lok Sabha seats in Assam to decide the fate of 61 candidates began, amid tight security on Friday morning.
Polling commenced at 7 am in Karimganj, Silchar, Diphu, Nagaon and Darrang-Udalguri constituencies.
Altogether 77,26,668 electors, including 38,61,559 women and 179 third gender, are likely to exercise their franchise in 9,133 polling stations in the second phase.
The fate of 50 candidates in Bihar will be sealed in the election. The polling started at 7 am in Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur and Banka and will continue till 6 pm, a senior official said.
Over 93 lakh voters, including 45.15 lakh women and 306 belonging to the third gender, will decide the fate of 50 nominees, including three women, in these five seats.
Young voters form more than one-third of the electorate, with 13.77 lakh in the age group of 18-19 years and another 20.86 lakh aged between 20 and 29 years.
Opposition leader and Kerala Congress leader VD Satheesan and family booth number shows his finger after casting his vote.
Satheesan accompanied by his wife and daughter cast their votes at Kesari Balakrishna Memorial College, Paravur.
A total of 47 candidates, including state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, are in the fray for the three seats, with 51.17 lakh people eligible to decide their fate.
Altogether 5,298 polling stations have been set up across the three constituencies.
There are 1,999 polling stations in Darjeeling, 1,730 in Raiganj and 1,569 in Balurghat, officials said.
A total of 272 companies or 27,200 personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), alongside 12,983 state police personnel have been deployed for this phase of elections.
Voting is underway in 857 polling stations, spanning 13 assembly segments in eight districts, Chief Electoral Officer PK Jha said.
Four candidates are contesting in this phase - Naga People's Front candidate K Timothy Zimik, Congress' Alfred Kanngam Arthur, and independents S Kho John and Alyson Abonmai.
The BJP has not fielded any candidate and is backing its ally, the NPF.
Over 4.84 lakh voters, including 8,02,577 women and 246 transgender electors, are likely to cast their votes in this phase.
Security measures have been significantly enhanced across all 13 assembly segments, with approximately 87 companies of central paramilitary forces and 4,000 state forces personnel.
Nearly 14 lakh voters, including 6.94 lakh women and 13 transgenders, will decide the fate of nine candidates, additional chief electoral officer S.Bandopadhyay said.
The constituency has 38,245 voters in the age group of 18-19 years, 4,678 service voters, and 8,942 voters above 85 years old.
The key contest will be between BJP's Kriti Devi Debbarman and INDIA bloc nominee Rajendra Reang, a former CPI(M) MLA.
The constituency has 1,664 polling stations in 30 assembly segments.
Polling in all the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala for the 2024 general election commenced at 7 am on Friday.
People started arriving early in the morning at the over 25,000 polling booths to avoid the hot weather that was likely as the day progressed.
Polling was carried out amidst tight security arrangements which included deployment of over 66,000 security personnel and live monitoring of the election process by an extensive webcasting system.
Voting began after a mock poll was carried out by casting votes in favour of all candidates, inlcuding NOTA, whose names are there on an EVM.
A minimum of 50 votes were cast in the mock poll as per the instructions of the Election Commission and after clearing the EVMs, actual polling commenced.
Around 2.77 crore voters will decide the fate of the 194 candidates.
Polling began Friday morning in eight Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra in the second phase of the general elections, an official said.
Voting started at 7 am in Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha and Yavatmal-Washim seats in the west Vidarbha region and Hingoli, Nanded and Parbhani constituencies in Marathwada, and will end at 6 pm, the official said.
As many as 1.49 crore voters, including 77,21,374 men, 72,04,106 women, and 432 persons from the third-gender category, are eligible to cast their ballot across 16,589 polling centres to seal the fate of 204 candidates in the fray in the eight seats.
Of the 204 candidates in the fray, there are 21 in Buldhana, 15 in Akola, 37 in Amravati, 24 in Wardha, 17 in Yavatmal-Washim, 33 in Hingoli, 23 in Nanded, and 34 contestants in Parbhani seat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people on Friday to cast their votes in record numbers in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls and said a high voter turnout strengthens democracy.
Asserting that their vote is their voice, Modi especially told the young voters and women voters to turn up at the polling booths in great numbers.
"Urging everyone in constituencies voting today, in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, to participate in record numbers."A high voter turnout strengthens our democracy.
I especially urge our young voters and women voters to turn out in great numbers. Your vote is your voice!" the prime minister said on X. Voting in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls is underway for 88 seats in 13 states.
The Election Commission has been making all-out efforts to boost the voting percentage after a lower turnout in the first phase on April 19 compared to 2019.
Lakhs of voters will have to bear the searing heat when they step out to exercise their franchise in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday.
The IMD warned of heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in parts of West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh during the next five days.
It has issued a red warning for West Bengal and Odisha and an orange alert for Bihar and parts of Karnataka.
The Met office said high humidity could add to people's inconvenience in Tripura, Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam, Meghalaya and Goa.
A total of 194 contestants in 20 Lok Sabha seats are vying for voters' support as Kerala goes to the polls on Friday, after over a month of fierce campaigns by the CPI(M)-led ruling LDF, Congress-headed UDF, and the BJP-led NDA.
The Election Commission said there are over 2. 75 crore voters in Kerala, and that polling will commence at 7 am on Friday.
This time, there are 2,77,49,159 voters in the state out of which 1,43,33,499 are women and more than five lakh are first-time voters.
Eight seats in Maharashtra will go to polls on Friday in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections where 1.49 crore voters from the state can cast their ballot to seal the fate of 204 candidates.
Voting will be held in Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha and Yavatmal-Washim seats in the west Vidarbha region and Hingoli, Nanded and Parbhani constituencies in Marathwada.
Of these seats, Buldhana, Yavatmal-Washim and Hingoli will see direct contests between the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT).
Parliamentary constituencies: 88
General : 73 | ST:6 | SC:9
Total candidates: 1202
Male candidates: 1098
Female candidates: 102
Third gender: 2
Total voters: 15.88 cr
Male voters: 8.08cr
Female voters: 7.8cr
Third gender voters: 5,929
First time voters: 34.8 lakh
Polling station: 1.67 lakh
Key contestants:
Rahul Gandhi (INC), Sukanta Majumdar (BJP), Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav (IND), Vaibhav Gehlot (INC), Gajendra Singh Shekawat (BJP), Hema Malini(BJP), V. Somanna (BJP), Bhupesh Bhagel (INC), H.D Kumaraswamy (JDS), Tejasvi Surya (BJP), KC Venugopal (INC), Rajeev Chandrasekhar (BJP), Shashi Tharoor (INC)
Polling officials leave for election duty on the eve of the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Mangaluru.