Pawar & Uddhav face ‘spin attack’ in a battle to regain the 'lost glory'

“Though Sharad Pawar was the face of the NCP, the groundwork from identifying the local candidates, providing them resources and oiling the party machinery was carried out by one of the most reliable partymen and nephew Ajit Pawar. While senior Pawar used to handle only the key issues, his nephew was one main contact for the lower rung of the party leaders and workers,” said a person close to the Pawar family.

It is said that Sharad Pawar had so much faith in Ajit that he trusted his managerial skills much more than his daughter, Supriya Sule, when choosing candidates. Therefore, ignoring his major blunders and gaffes, sr Pawar continued to elevate his position in the party and the government.

“The proverbial phrase that blood is extra thick in the Pawar family has changed. The nephew has not only highjacked the party but is trying to end the politics of his 84-year-old uncle by fielding his spouse, Sunetra Pawar, against his cousin sister, Supriya Sule, and fiercely fighting this legacy and political battle with the help of BJP, particularly Devendra Fadnavis in Baramati,” said a political observer.

Sharad Pawar, who understands politics like the back of his hand, anticipated the danger to his daughter Supriya Sule’s future, and started the corner meetings of villagers in Baramati Lok Sabha to protect his bastion that he developed in the 1970s.

“Supriya Sule is also scouting in scorching summer, meeting the locals and seeking support for her father and herself in this prestigious battle against her cousin. Several middle-aged people in Baramati benefited from the decisions of Ajit Pawar directly, even though Sharad Pawar empowered him. Ajit Pawar was just a facilitator but now takes credit for many things in Baramati. But the elderlies and the youth are extending support to senior Pawar vowing to remain loyal in times of crisis,” said a senior journalist from Baramati.