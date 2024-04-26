Varun rejects Gandhi vs Gandhi duel

NEW DELHI: The BJP’s three-term Member of Parliament, Varun Gandhi, has turned down his party leadership’s request to take on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is likely to be fielded by the Congress from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

According to sources, Varun was approached by BJP president J P Nadda, Union home minister Amit Shah and a few other senior leaders of the party with the offer in the last couple of weeks. But he refused to accept the offer.

Sources said Varun told his party leadership that it would not be right for him to take on his sister. Varun has been upset with the BJP leadership for denying him a ticket from Pilibhit, a constituency he has represented twice in the Lok Sabha.