BJP's condition will worsen in remaining phases of LS polls: Akhilesh Yadav

LUCKNOW: The condition of the BJP will worsen in the remaining phases of the Lok Sabha polls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed on Saturday, a day after the second round of polling was held in 88 seats across 13 states.

After the first phase of polling on April 19, Yadav in a statement had said that the BJP is in a very weak position in the ongoing elections while the INDIA bloc, of which the Samajwadi Party (SP) is a member, is on a strong wicket.

In a post on X, he claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not got voters in the first two phases and, in the remaining phases, it will note even get booth agents.