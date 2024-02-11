'Its leaders don't face ED action': Sharad Pawar targets BJP

PUNE: Veteran politician Sharad Pawar on Sunday claimed that no BJP leader has faced action from the Enforcement Directorate since the party has been been in power.

On the Election Commission recently recognising the faction led by his nephew Ajit Pawar as the 'real' NCP and allotting the party's poll symbol 'Clock' to his group, Sharad Pawar said such a situation has never been witnessed in the country and the people will not support such a decision.

Ajit Pawar walked away with a majority NCP MLAs in the Maharashtra assembly in July last year and joined the Eknath Shinde-led state government.

The EC has allotted 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' as the party name for the group led by Sharad Pawar.