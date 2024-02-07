EC allots 'NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar' as new name to Sharad Pawar's faction after 'real NCP' order

NEW DELHI: The NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar has been allotted the title 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' as its party name for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections for six seats in Maharashtra that are scheduled for this month.

The order by the poll authority came a day after it gave the Nationalist Congress Party name and the "clock" election symbol to the group led by Ajit Pawar, who had walked away with a majority of NCP MLAs in the Maharashtra assembly in July last year.

“It is to mention that the competent authority, in pursuance and confines of Para 143 of its final order, has acceded to your first preference, i.e., ‘Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar’ as the name of your group or faction as a one-time option for the purposes of the forthcoming election in six seats in the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra and Rule 39 AA of the conduct of election rules, 1961,” read a communiqué of the Commission to Sharad sent on Wednesday.