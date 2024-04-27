Clear from BJP leaders' statements they want to 'snatch away' reservation, says Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday claimed that it is clear from the statements of BJP leaders that their objective is to destroy democracy by changing the Constitution and "snatch away" the reservation of Dalits, backward classes and tribals.

Gandhi asserted that as long as the Congress is there, no power in the world can take away reservation from the deprived people.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "It is now clear from the statements of BJP leaders and those close to Narendra Modi that their objective is -- destroying the democracy of the country by changing the Constitution.

To snatch away the reservation of Dalits, backward classes and tribals and end their participation in running the country."