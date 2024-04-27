Fleeing Chinese persecution: One woman's great escape from Tibet to India

DHARAMSALA: A year ago, Namkyi left her home in Charo village, Tibet, and walked continuously for 10 days and nights along with her aunt Tsering Kyi before crossing into Nepal and finally reaching India. Now 24, she recalls how she was imprisoned for a year at the age of 15 by Chinese authorities after she and her sister protested over not being allowed to practise their faith.

"I have left my family behind and crossed over to tell the world how difficult life is for us in Tibet. Human rights are violated with impunity and we are always treated with suspicion and looked down upon. I shudder to recall the days I spent in jail when I was barely 15, men in uniform would hit us, leftover food was fed, and we slept in the cold with thin blankets. There was just nobody who could come to our rescue. I was let off after being tried but with threats and warnings," a teary-eyed Namkyi told The New Indian Express.

Namkyi was detained in the Tashi Gyalkaling County along with her sister. The charges levelled against her were 'separatist acts against the nation' and supporting the 'Dalai clique'.