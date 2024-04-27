We are not trying to scare Modiji, he is scaring everyone: Kharge

Stating that people who made this country independent were from the Congress, he said the BJP never fought for independence and development of the country, yet it talks a lot about patriotism.

"They talk about it so much that Nehruji, Indiraji, Lal Bahadur Shastriji are nothing in front of them. Modiji is everything," Kharge said.

"They also say that India attained independence after 2014. I feel sad that people who grew up in the Congress and became leaders also say the same thing. If the Congress was so bad, then why did you waste 30-40 years of your life in the party?" he asked.

He said the Congress is fighting the current election to save the Constitution, democracy, check the problems of inflation and unemployment. He said the farmers were upset while the people were facing a lot of hardships.

To a query, he said, "We are not trying to scare Modiji. Modiji is scaring everyone. He is scaring people through CBI, ED. Did you hear Manmohan Singhji talk about snatching somebody's mangal sutra in the 10 years (when UPA was in power)? Did he ever talk ill of anyone? When he (Modi) talks, his statement carries no weightage. That is his credibility."