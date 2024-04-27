We are not trying to scare Modiji, he is scaring everyone: Kharge

Guwahati: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge made a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, stating that he could not fulfil even one of the many promises he had made.
Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Kharge took potshots at the PM saying "Modiji promised sabka vikas (development of everyone) but what actually happened was sabka satyanash (annihilation of everyone).”
"He had promised two crore jobs (annually). It was his guarantee. So, there should have been 20 crore jobs. He had stated that black money was stashed outside the country when the Congress was in power and he would bring it back and give Rs 15 lakh to everyone. He had promised to double the income of farmers and build a house for every family by 2022. He could not implement any of these promises," Kharge said.
Stating that people who made this country independent were from the Congress, he said the BJP never fought for independence and development of the country, yet it talks a lot about patriotism.
"They talk about it so much that Nehruji, Indiraji, Lal Bahadur Shastriji are nothing in front of them. Modiji is everything," Kharge said.
"They also say that India attained independence after 2014. I feel sad that people who grew up in the Congress and became leaders also say the same thing. If the Congress was so bad, then why did you waste 30-40 years of your life in the party?" he asked.
He said the Congress is fighting the current election to save the Constitution, democracy, check the problems of inflation and unemployment. He said the farmers were upset while the people were facing a lot of hardships.
To a query, he said, "We are not trying to scare Modiji. Modiji is scaring everyone. He is scaring people through CBI, ED. Did you hear Manmohan Singhji talk about snatching somebody's mangal sutra in the 10 years (when UPA was in power)? Did he ever talk ill of anyone? When he (Modi) talks, his statement carries no weightage. That is his credibility."
He further tore into the BJP on the electoral bond issue, stating that it was quid pro quo for the party.
"Companies were scared to give donations through electoral bonds and the one, which gave more donations, got more contracts. They (BJP) said if you don't donate, you will be behind the bar. They did the same thing with the MLAs of opposition parties," the Congress president said, adding that, "The BJP made those it called corrupt sit on its lap."
He was also asked about the Congress' Rae Bareli and Amethi candidates.
Kharge's answer was simple. "Wait for a few days. You will know who from us will be contesting from Rae Bareli and Amethi. The papers will come to me as I am required to put my signature. I will let you know then," the Congress President said.