Kharge seeks Modi's audience to explain the 'reality' of the Cong manifesto

Kharge started his letter with his opening remarks saying; "Dear Pradhan Mantri JI,I hope this letter finds you in good health. I am neither shocked nor surprised by your language or your speeches over the last few days. It was expected that you and other leaders from your party would start speaking in this manner after you saw the dismal performance of the BJP in the first phase of the elections". The Congress has been talking about the deprived poor and their rights (Nyay) and the Modi government does not have any concern for the poor and dispossessed, Kharge alleged.

"Your "suit-boot ki sarkar" works for the corporates whose taxes you reduced, while the salaried class pays higher taxes. The poor pay GST even on food and salt and rich corporate claim GST refunds. That is why when we talk of inequality between rich and poor, you are purposely equating it with Hindu and Muslim. Our manifesto is for the people of India whether they are Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Jain or Buddhists. I think you have still not forgotten your pre- Independence allies, the Muslim League and Colonial Masters" Kharge said.

The Congress has always served to empower the poor and you have ruled to snatch the earnings and wealth of the poor. Your government was the one who used Demonetisation as an "organised loot and legalised plunder" to transfer the money deposited by the poor in the banks to the rich in the form of loans. Then as a part of conscious design these loans were surreptitiously written off by your government. The lakhs of crores of corporate loans that your government has written off since 2014 is the transfer of wealth from poor to rich. No farmer's loan, artisans loans, MSME loan or students loans were waived off by you, Kharge elaborated.