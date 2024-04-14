No accountability for old guarantees, just empty jugglery of words: Congress on BJP manifesto

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday trashed the BJP Lok Sabha poll manifesto as a "jumla patra' full of rhetoric, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying that Modi's guarantee is a "warranty of jumlas" as he has failed to fulfil the promises made in the past.

The Congress also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not fulfilling promises made on the issue of jobs, doubling of farmers' incomes and tackling price rise and inflation, and alleged that he was now shifting the goalposts by talking about 2047 instead.

Kharge charged that the prime minister did not do any major work during his tenure which would have benefited the people, youth and farmers of the country.

Modi released the BJP's Lok Sabha poll manifesto at the party headquarters here on Sunday.

The manifesto has a special focus on the poor, youngsters, farmers and women Kharge said the youth are protesting for jobs and prices of food items have skyrocketed due to inflation and people are troubled by it, but the manifesto has nothing to say on it.

Modi has only increased unemployment and inflation in the last 10 years, he charged.