India in the grip of severe heat wave as global sea temperatures rise

India is in the grip of a severe heat wave, with temperatures soaring to record highs in states such as Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The scorching heat has left citizens gasping for breath, and the authorities are scrambling to mitigate its impact.

In Odisha, the capital city of Bhubaneswar recorded its hottest day this season with a temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius, leaving residents sweltering in the heat. The city's residents are no strangers to hot summers, but this year's heat wave has been particularly brutal. The heat wave has been exacerbated by the lack of pre-monsoon showers, which usually provide some respite from the heat. The state government has issued a heat wave alert, warning citizens of the dangers of heat stroke and dehydration.

In neighboring Andhra Pradesh, the situation is equally dire. The state is experiencing its worst heat wave in recent years, with temperatures reaching a blistering 45 degrees Celsius in some areas. The heat wave has been declared a "severe" category, with 58 mandals (administrative divisions) expected to be affected. The state government has set up special heat wave relief centers, providing shelter and medical aid to those affected.

Karnataka is another state bearing the brunt of the heat wave. Bengaluru, the state capital, recorded a temperature of 38 degrees Celsius, the highest this year. The city's residents are feeling the heat, with many taking to social media to express their discomfort. The city's infamous traffic jams have become even more unbearable, with commuters stuck in their cars for hours in the sweltering heat.

The heat wave has caused discomfort and difficulties for commuters, especially those traveling by road. Traffic jams and heat exhaustion have been reported in several areas, including NH-16, a major highway that connects several cities. The heat wave has also affected the power supply, with several states experiencing power outages due to increased demand. The railways have also been affected, with several trains running late due to the heat.

IMD Forecast

Heat wave conditions are expected to continue in several parts of the country, including Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, for the next 24 hours. The IMD has issued a heat wave warning for these states, with temperatures expected to soar above 45 degrees Celsius in some areas.

The weather outlook for the next 5 days indicates that heat wave conditions will continue in several parts of the country, with temperatures expected to remain above 40 degrees Celsius in many areas. Rainfall is expected in some parts of the country, including the northeastern states and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Thunderstorms are also expected in some areas, including the eastern states and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The region-wise forecast is as follows:

North India : Heat wave conditions are expected to continue in several parts of north India, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Temperatures are expected to soar above 45 degrees Celsius in some areas.

South India : Heat wave conditions are expected to continue in several parts of south India, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. Temperatures are expected to soar above 45 degrees Celsius in some areas.

East India : Rainfall is expected in some parts of east India, including West Bengal and Odisha. Thunderstorms are also expected in some areas.

Northeast India: Rainfall is expected in some parts of northeast India, including Assam and Meghalaya. Thunderstorms are also expected in some areas.

Climate Change

While the exact reason for the sudden rise in temperatures is not known, scientists have been pointing to a relentless rise in ocean temperatures for over a year.

The average surface temperature has soared to 20.96C, surpassing the previous high of 20.95C set in 2016. The waters around the Florida Keys in the US hitting a sizzling 38 degree Celcius and possibly setting a new world record.

The North Atlantic is also experiencing unprecedented warmth, with temperatures rising earlier in the year than ever before.

El Niño, a natural weather phenomenon, is partly to blame for the sizzling temperatures that started last year. However, climate change is the underlying driver, exacerbating the effects of El Niño and pushing ocean temperatures to new heights.

As the oceans continue to warm, their ability to regulate the Earth's climate is compromised. They absorb less heat, drive more extreme weather patterns, and become less effective at absorbing carbon dioxide. This creates a vicious cycle, where rising ocean temperatures lead to increased CO2 levels in the atmosphere, further fueling climate change. The consequences are dire, and it's essential we take immediate action to reduce emissions and mitigate the effects of climate change.