Fake video of Amit Shah: Assam Congress worker arrested

GUWAHATI: The Assam police arrested a Congress worker from Guwahati on Monday in connection with a fake video of Union home minister Amit Shah pertaining to reservations.

“Assam police have arrested an individual named Sri Reetam Singh in connection with the fake video involving Honorable Home Minister Sri @AmitShah,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X.

In a statement, Pranabjyoti Goswami, who is the Chief Public Relations Officer of Assam Police, said a case was earlier registered with the Panbazar police station regarding the circulation of a “distorted and motivated tweet on the Union Home Minister”.

The case was registered under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 171G (false statement in connection with an election), 505(1)(b) (causing fear or alarm to the public whereby a person induced to commit an offence against the state or public tranquility) read with section 66F of the IT Act (cyber terrorism).