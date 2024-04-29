Amit Shah's doctored video case: Delhi police summons Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has asked Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to join its probe on May 1 in connection with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's doctored video being circulated on social media, official sources said on Monday.

According to the sources, the police have issued notices to five members of the Telangana Congress, including its chief Reddy, who posted the video on X.

Reddy has been asked to appear with his mobile phone allegedly used for posting the fake video on X, the sources said.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police had on Sunday registered an FIR after the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), which is under the Ministry of Home Affairs, filed a complaint about the doctored video of Shah where his statements indicating a commitment to abolish quota for Muslims on religious ground in Telangana were changed to make it seem that he was advocating scrapping of all reservations.