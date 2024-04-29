Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya files nomination from Bihar's Saran seat

PATNA: Rohini Acharya, daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, filed her nomination papers from Saran Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar on Monday. Rohini, who is based in Singapore, is pitted against former Union minister and BJP nominee Rajiv Pratap Rudy.
Accompanied by her father Lalu Prasad, mother Rabri Devi, elder sister Misa Bharti and brothers Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, she reached Chhapra collectorate to file her nomination papers. Later, Lalu, Tejashwi and Rohini addressed a public gathering at Rajendra Stadium.
Addressing her first public meeting after filing her nomination, Rohini appealed to voters of the constituency to vote in favour of her as she can develop the constituency and set an example in the state. She accused sitting MP Rudy of ignoring the people’s welfare despite representing the seat for two consecutive terms.
She said that she got acquainted with problems faced by people after touring the entire constituency in the last few weeks. “I want to develop the constituency which has been lagging behind. I want to make it a developed and modern constituency in the days to come. Though I am based in Singapore, I will serve the constituency as a mother takes care of family members,” she asserted.
Speaking on the occasion, Tejashwi said the party decided to give the ticket to Rohini on the demand of people of the constituency. “I think she will serve the constituency better than my father. You all are aware what sacrifices she has made for our father. I don’t want to repeat it now,” he told the crowd.
Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tejashwi said that people of Saran should not fall in the trap of Prime Minister as he is the biggest liar. “He has befooled people by making false promises. He will never be faithful to the people of the nation,” he said, adding that BJP candidate Rudy was also a ‘hawa hawai neta’ (he makes a castle in the air).
Referring to promises made by PM Modi, RJD leader said that he had promised to give two crore jobs every year, bring black money from abroad in 100 days, bring diesel prices at Rs 30 per litre and by 2022 income of farmers will be doubled. “But what happened doesn’t need to be elaborated. You people know it better,” he added.
Lalu also appealed to voters to vote for Rohini for all-round development of the constituency. He alleged that the BJP wanted to snatch the rights of people, which opposition leaders would not allow.
The Saran seat was once a stronghold of Lalu’s family. Lalu himself had won the seat, first in 1977, then in 1989, 2004 and 2009. Later he was debarred from contesting elections after being convicted in fodder scam cases. Saran will go to the polls in the fifth phase on May 20.