Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya files nomination from Bihar's Saran seat

PATNA: Rohini Acharya, daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, filed her nomination papers from Saran Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar on Monday. Rohini, who is based in Singapore, is pitted against former Union minister and BJP nominee Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

Accompanied by her father Lalu Prasad, mother Rabri Devi, elder sister Misa Bharti and brothers Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, she reached Chhapra collectorate to file her nomination papers. Later, Lalu, Tejashwi and Rohini addressed a public gathering at Rajendra Stadium.

Addressing her first public meeting after filing her nomination, Rohini appealed to voters of the constituency to vote in favour of her as she can develop the constituency and set an example in the state. She accused sitting MP Rudy of ignoring the people’s welfare despite representing the seat for two consecutive terms.

She said that she got acquainted with problems faced by people after touring the entire constituency in the last few weeks. “I want to develop the constituency which has been lagging behind. I want to make it a developed and modern constituency in the days to come. Though I am based in Singapore, I will serve the constituency as a mother takes care of family members,” she asserted.