18 Jharkhand BJP MLAs suspended from assembly

RANCHI: The ruckus continues in the monsoon session of the Jharkhand Assembly for the second consecutive day following which Speaker Ravindra Mahato on Thursday suspended 18 BJP MLAs for 2 days after the ‘Sleep in House’ protest.

The MLAs have been suspended till 2 pm on August 2.

The BJP MLAs have been staging ‘dharna’ since Wednesday afternoon. They staged a dharna in the well of the House and when marshalled out from there they shifted to the corridors at around 10 pm. Finally, they were moved outside the Assembly late in the night at around 2 pm.

The MLAs who have been suspended include Anant Ojha, Raj Sinha, Neera Yadav, Kishun Das, CP Singh, Kedar Hazra, Aparna Sengupta, Biranchi Narayan, Samri Lal, Navin Jaiswal, Shashi Bhushan Mehta, Pushpa Devi, Narayan Das, Koche Munda, Bhanu Pratap Shahi and Amit Mandal.