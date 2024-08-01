I feel the same sorrow I felt the day my father died: Rahul Gandhi on Wayanad tragedy

After visiting the landslide-hit Wayanad on Thursday and meeting the survivors at the relief camps, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that he felt the same profound sorrow he felt the day his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi died.
"Many here have lost their entire families, making their pain even greater," Rahul, who visited landslide-hit regions of Wayanad along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, said.
"The tragedy is immense, and the work required to heal Wayanad is substantial," Rahul said in a message posted on platform X.
"Now is not the time for politics. The entire country stands with Wayanad in this difficult time. We must unite and work together to provide all the assistance needed to support the people," Rahul further said.
The Gandhis visited Chooralmala to assess the ongoing rescue operations and later reached a hospital and community health center in Meppadi in the afternoon. Rahul Gandhi, the former MP of Wayanad, is also expected to hold talks with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers who are stationed in the district.
Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi had earlier planned to visit Wayanad on Wednesday but due to the adverse weather condition in the district followed by incessant rain, the authorities warned them about the difficulties in landing. In the Lok Sabha held on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi had specially brought attention regarding the Wayanad disaster. He had then stated that he had already talked to the Defence Minister and CM Vijayan to assess the situation and extended all possible support for rescue and medical care.
The death toll in Tuesday's landslides crossed 275 on Thursday while the search for the missing people continues. Heavy rains halted the search operation on Thursday afternoon.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also visited Wayanad on Thursday.