I feel the same sorrow I felt the day my father died: Rahul Gandhi on Wayanad tragedy

After visiting the landslide-hit Wayanad on Thursday and meeting the survivors at the relief camps, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that he felt the same profound sorrow he felt the day his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi died.

"Many here have lost their entire families, making their pain even greater," Rahul, who visited landslide-hit regions of Wayanad along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, said.

"The tragedy is immense, and the work required to heal Wayanad is substantial," Rahul said in a message posted on platform X.