ISRO's before and after satellite images of Wayanad landslide reveal extensive damage

The satellite data also reveals an old landslide at the same location, underscoring the area's vulnerability to such disasters. According to the NRSC report, the recent landslide was worsened by a major debris flow triggered by torrential rains in and around Chooralmala town.

Rescue and relief operations continued for the third day in Wayanad, with the death toll from Tuesday's landslides rising to 277 and at least 240 people still missing.

State health minister Veena George reported that 256 autopsies have been completed and 154 bodies have been handed over to the district administration.

Several people remain missing in the landslide-hit region, where rescue operators are contending with adverse conditions, including waterlogged soil, as they search through destroyed homes and buildings for survivors or bodies.