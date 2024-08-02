Buying medicines from Jan Aushadhi Kendras saved patients Rs 28,000 crore: Nadda

NEW DELHI: Medicines and medical devices sold at affordable prices under the Prime Minister Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana have helped people save more than Rs 28,000 crore so far, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

He said 1,965 drugs and 235 medical devices are sold through Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country and are available at the centres at a discounted price of up to 52 to 80 per cent.

The minister said that because of the reduction of prices at Jan Aushadhi Kendras, patients have been able to save Rs 28,000 crore so far, Nadda said during the Question Hour.

In addition, the health minister said, patients could save Rs 24,273 crore after buying medicines and medical devices under the Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) scheme.

The Prime Minister Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana is a scheme launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals to provide quality generic medicines at affordable prices to all, particularly the poor and disadvantaged, through these over 12,000 exclusive outlets.

The scheme's vision is to bring down the healthcare budget of every citizen by providing quality generic medicines at affordable prices.

Emphasising on the government’s vision for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tried to open over 17 AIIMS in every region of the country.

“Our vision of All India Institute of Medical Sciences is that people from every corner of the country do not have to come to Delhi for their treatment. The way AIIMS is served in Delhi, it should serve them with the same brand name in other states. PM Modi has tried to open over 17 AIIMS in every region of the country with the world’s best tertiary healthcare system,” the minister said.

Noting that institutions are not created in one day, the health minister said, “If one wants to open the AIIMS then its standards are very different from district hospitals. The doctors of the district hospital also practice. But in AIIMS 24X7 doctors are there on the campus serving the patients. The amount of expenditure per patient is very different.”

On faculty in these AIIMS-like institutes, Nadda said, “Faculty will grow and it will take 10-15 years to become an international standard faculty in these AIIMS,” he added.