'Courts aren't answer to all societal evils': SC rejects PIL seeking steps to eradicate superstition

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL filed by lawyer and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyaya, seeking directions to the Centre and states for taking appropriate steps to eradicate the menace of superstition, sorcery and other similar practices.

"Courts are not the answer to all societal evils. The answer is education, the spread of literacy. The more educated you become, the presumption is that more rational you become. How can a court directing for developing scientific temper help," a three-judge bench of the top court, led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and including Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said and refused to entertain the PIL filed by Upadhyay.

The court admitted that this matter is very serious, but told Upadhyaya that it was “not judicially manageable”. "It is the responsibility of civil society and the democratic arms of the government to address such issues. Writs can’t be answer to all the evils in society,” the CJI said.

The apex court was hearing a PIL filed by Upadhyay seeking orders to the Centre and states to take effective steps to develop a scientific temper, humanism and reform among the citizens in the spirit of Article 51A of the Constitution, which deals with fundamental duties.

The bench also told Upadhyay that you don’t become a social reformer by only moving the courts. There are several other ways to bring about changes and courts have their own limitations, it added.