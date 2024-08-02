ED 'insiders' tell me raid being planned, waiting with open arms: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that an Enforcement Directorate raid is being planned against him after his 'chakravyuh' speech in Parliament.

Gandhi said he was "waiting with open arms".

“Apparently, 2 in 1 didn't like my Chakravyuh speech. ED ‘insiders' tell me a raid is being planned,” Gandhi said in a post on X early Friday.

“Waiting with open arms @dir_ed..... Chai and biscuits on me,” the former Congress chief said.