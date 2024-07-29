Rahul blasts Budget, says opposition will break BJP's 'chakravyuh' of fear

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Monday used the chakravyuh metaphor as a leit motif to hammer home his message that an atmosphere of fear pervades in the country.

He also went on to allege that the budget's sole aim was to strengthen the framework of monopoly capital, political monopoly and the deep state.

Rahul was participating in the debate in the Lok Sabha on the Union Budget of 2024-25.

He claimed the fear is spreading through a chakravyuh with everybody trapped in it, including BJP MPs, farmers and workers.

"Thousands of years ago in Haryana, in Kurukshetra, six people killed a youth, Abhimanyu, in a chakravyuh. A chakravyuh has violence and fear. Abhimanyu was trapped and killed in the chakravyuh," he said.

Gandhi's reference was to the Mahabharat legend according to which Abhimanyu was killed in a chakravyuh -- a multi-tiered maze and formation -- in which he was trapped.

He said the chakravyuh is also called a Padmavyuha which is a multi-tiered formation that looks like a lotus (the BJP symbol).

"You build a chakravyuh, and we break the chakravyuh," Gandhi said, asserting that the opposition would break this cycle by carrying out a caste census.