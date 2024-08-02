Heavy rainfall likely to continue in many parts of Rajasthan

JAIPUR: Heavy to very heavy showers lashed Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, with Khajuwala in Bikaner district receiving the maximum rainfall of 19 mm, officials said on Friday.

Many areas faced waterlogging and roads were inundated, the officials said.

A portion of a local dam in Borkhandi Kalan in Tonk district was damaged, causing water to accumulate in low-lying areas, they added.

According to Met Centre, Jaipur, heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Nagaur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Barmer and Jaisalmer areas on Friday.

In a period of 24 hours till 8.30 am on Friday, Sawai Madhopur's Malarna Dungar recorded 14 mm of rain, the weather office said.