LIC relaxes claim settlement norms for Wayanad victims

MUMBAI: The national insurer LIC relaxed the claim settlement norms for the victims of the Wayanad landslide which has taken the lives of around 300 (confirmed) while an equal number of people are still missing from this Tuesday night tragedy that swept away tens of hundreds homes. But the insurer did not explain what are the relaxations in the claim settlement process.

Announcing the relaxation in the claim settlement process, LIC chief executive & managing director Siddhartha Mohanty Friday said, the concessions are aimed at mitigating the hardships for the claimants. The relaxations are applicable to LIC policyholders as well as that of the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, affected by the disaster.

Mohanty further said it has nominated nodal officers in the Kozhikode division for liaisoning with state government officials in this regard for expeditious claim settlement.