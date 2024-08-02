Wayanad landslides: Streaks of hope amid pall of gloom as search mission continues for the fourth day

A day after a tribal family was rescued by a team of forest officials, four persons, who were stranded inside an isolated house at Padavettikunnu, were rescued by the army personnel on the fourth day of the search and rescue operation in the landslides-hit Wayanad on Friday.

Rescue workers found two men and two women inside a house and rescued them. A woman had suffered injuries and they will be shifted to a relief camp, Major General VT Mathew, General Officer Commanding, Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area, told a news channel.

Even as the army had informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday that there is no possibility of finding any more survivors, the four persons were not found trapped beneath the debris but inside a house.

The rescued persons were identified as one Johnny, Joemol, Abraham and Christie. Johnny owned a plantation in Padavettikunnu, which is 3-kilometres away from Chooralmala.

A tribal family was rescued by a team of forest officials from a cave near Attamala on Thursday.

A tribal Krishnan, his wife and four children were found stranded near Soochipara waterfall. They had sought refuge in the area during the rainfall.