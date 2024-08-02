Bihar: Lightning kills 15, heavy rain predicted

PATNA: At least 15 people were killed in lightning strikes in Bihar during the last 24 hours, state disaster management department officials said on Thursday.

The department issued an alert on heavy rain and lightning in Patna and Vaishali districts. Officials said lightning deaths occurred in Aurangabad, Jehanabad, Saran, Rohtas, Nalanda and Jamui districts. Aurangabad recorded the maximum four deaths, including of three women.

In Jehanabad, three people were killed when they were working in a paddy field at Saren village in Tandwa area. The three were rushed to a hospital at Makdumpur where doctors declared them dead.