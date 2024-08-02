Maldives flip-flops on earlier anti-India stand, launches 'Welcome India' campaign

NEW DELHI: After nearly nine months, the Maldives government has flip-flopped on its earlier anti-India stand. From announcing that Dornier aircraft (gifted by India) will now be used for medical evacuation to having roadshows titled 'Welcome India' to woo back Indian tourists, there has been a shift in its entire narrative.

This comes ahead of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to the archipelago next weekend.

"Jaishankar is likely to meet President Mohamad Muizzu (around 11th August). Besides, he will inspect three projects which are being undertaken with Indian support. These are the airport project in north Hanimaadhoo, an airport project in Gan and the Greater Male area bridge connectivity (the first phase of this is visible at Viliginli island)," said a source.

The Maldivian change of heart is primarily due to economic reasons. There is a reduced inflow of Indian tourists. Besides, India has deferred a $50 million loan. People in Maldives are concerned about Chinese investments and are also not sure whether they have pushed the repayment of loans by five years or merely replaced them with soft loans.