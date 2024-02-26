'Muddying ties with India is impossible', says new Maldives' opposition party leader Abdulla Shahid

MALE: Veteran Maldivian diplomat Abdulla Shahid, the new leader of the main opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) has defended Male's close ties with New Delhi, emphasising that 'muddying ties with India is impossible' regardless of the foreign policy changes made by the new government here.

In an interview with Sun Online, the 61-year-old former president of the UN General Assembly said, "India is tied to us historically, culturally, and in several other ways."

The Maldives cannot distance itself from the geographical and historical significance of India as an ally, he was quoted as saying during the interview held last week.

The relations between the two neighbours have deteriorated ever since President Mohamed Muizzu rode to power on anti-India posturing.

Muizzu, widely seen as a pro-China leader, in his first presidential speech earlier this month said the first group of Indian military personnel will be sent back from the Maldives before March 10 and the remaining manning two aviation platforms will be withdrawn before May 10.