NEET-UG 2024: SC maintains 'no breach of sanctity', directs seven measures for transparent exams

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday, while maintaining that there was no systematic breach to cancel the NEET-UG examination, directed a slew of measures to be taken to ensure an unbiased, impartial and robust system for a full proof and transparent exam.

A bench of the top court, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud passed the judgement on Friday.

The top court directed to ensure rigorous checks from making question papers to the point of being checked, streamline an SOP to check handling, storage etc, enhance identity checks at various stages, technological innovations to check impersonation and take into account privacy law.

"The NTA must avoid the flip-flops, it made in relation to the NEET-UG 2024 exam. Such flip-flops in a national exam do not serve the interests of the students," the CJI reading out the verdict said.

Widening the scope and ambit of the K Radhakrishnan expert committee constituted by the government to look into the NEET-UG paper leak and other irregularities, the top court said, the committee should encompass seven steps to have a robust exam process.

These are -

1) Evaluation committee

2) Standard Operating Procedure

3) Review the process of allocating exam centres

4) Processes for enhanced identity checks

5) CCTV monitoring of exam centres

6) Secure logistic providers for ensuring non-tempering of papers

7) recommend a robust grievance redressal mechanism

"The viability of using closed vehicles with real time locks rather than open e-rickshaws should be considered," the CJI said.