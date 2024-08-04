Day 4 of Kedarnath rescue operation: 373 people to be airlifted from Lincholi

LUCKNOW: Over 370 people, including devotees and locals stranded on the rain-ravaged trek route to Kedarnath, have been evacuated and sent to Lincholi to be airlifted as the rescue operation entered its fourth day.

Chief Executive Officer of Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee Yogendra Singh said that these 373 people who left from Kedarnath with rescuers, including teams of SDRF and NDRF, for Lyncholi from where they will be airlifted to safer places via helicopter.

Meanwhile, 570 passengers are also waiting for the helicopter at Kedarnath helipad.

Singh said the district administration, temple committee and Tirtha Purohit Samaj are providing food packets, water bottles and fruits to all the people stranded in Kedarnath.

According to officials, 110 pilgrims stranded on the Rambada-Chaumasi track have also been evacuated and taken to Chaumasi.

More than 534 pilgrims and locals have been evacuated from this route so far.

The trek route to Kedarnath suffered extensive damage as a result of a cloudburst in Junglechatti near Lincholi on Wednesday night.

Roads were washed away at many places, including Lincholi, Bhimbali, Ghorapadav and Rambada, on the Kedarnath trek route.